COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local business is stepping up to help veterans.

Wag N’ Wash Natural Food and Bakery has raised thousands of dollars to support Victory Service Dogs, a local organization that provides service dogs and the necessary training to local veterans at no cost.

Over the last 6 weeks, they took donations to help vets struggling with PTSD.

On Tuesday, they presented a check for more than $5,600 to Victory Service Dogs.

One of their volunteers is a veteran who knows all too well the benefits of a service dog.

“That’s why I volunteer here and work with these guys now. It was the single most significant thing. I had drugs, counselors and psychologists, but it was the dog that made the difference,” said David Pettigrew.

Wag N’ Wash also sold bracelets made by local veterans for $22, with all the proceeds going to Victory Service Dogs.