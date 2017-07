COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of volunteers helped to create a brighter future for students at one local elementary school.

Volunteers from The Home Depot’s décor department and their vendor partners joined local store associates, KABOOM! and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to take part in the build.

“What this does is it expands their possibilities of play, I think it also helps them to see that you can have a dream and sometimes that dream can happen,” said Luis Skaggs, Principal at Abrams Elementary.

For students at Abrams Elementary, that dream was more slides.

Hundreds of volunteers helped to transform the outdated playground into something spectacular for the school and the community.

“The benches, the shade structures are things we want our families to really be able to make us of,” said Skaggs.

Students themselves had a hand in deciding what they wanted in their new playground and even worked with KABOOM! to help design it.

It’s all made possible by The Home Depot Foundation, an organization that has helped thousands of military families over the years.

“We recently committed our investment to a quarter of a billion dollars by 2020,” said Shannon Gerber with The Home Depot Foundation.

Along with the new playground, volunteers also helped pack 500 backpacks with school supplies for the upcoming school year.