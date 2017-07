COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tween retailer Justice has pulled a makeup product from their stores after an investigation revealed traces of asbestos found in the makeup.

The product pulled from shelves is Just Shine Shimmer Powder (Item number 192307 or SKU number 19052777).

ABC11 in Durham, North Carolina sent samples of the makeup to a lab to see what ingredients are in the makeup that are not listed.

The Scientific Analytical Institute found asbestos, in addition to heavy metals such as Barium, Chromium, Lead and Selenium in the shimmer powder, according to ABC11.

Justice released the following statement on their Facebook page in response to the incident:

There are two Justice locations in southern Colorado – one in Colorado Springs at The Citadel and another at the Pueblo Mall. There is also a Justice store at the Outlets at Castle Rock.