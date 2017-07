COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Teddy Bear Picnic at Helen Hunt Falls is taking place Wednesday, July 19.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Families with kids of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Food will not be for sale, so you’ll need to bring your own. Don’t forget to bring your favorite stuffed animal along!

There will be nature stations, crafts, games and guided hikes.

