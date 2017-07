DENVER, Colo. — More star sightings around Denver!

Rock star Steven Tyler was spotted at the Whole Foods in southeast Denver Monday night, according to KDVR.

Tyler event stopped to take a selfie with Deb Fitz, who posted the photo to her Twitter page, saying “Southeast Denver Whole Foods became a WHOLE LOT more awesome this evening!”

She described Tyler as “gracious and sweet.”

Over the weekend, Bill Murray was also spotted in Denver having brunch and attending an alumni event at Regis University.