COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to inclement weather, a portion of the roadway on Mark Dabling Road will be closed between Garden of the Gods Road and Rockrimmon Boulevard.

Colorado Springs police made the announcement just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

At this time it’s not clear how long the area will be closed.

Police say a portion of the roadway began to buckle due to the heavy rainfall Tuesday night as well as ongoing construction, making driving conditions potentially hazardous.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.