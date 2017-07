COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for counterfeit $100 bills that are being passed in Colorado Springs.

Police said the bills are stamped on the front and back with Chinese characters written in pink. The bills come from Japan and China and are sold as novelties on the Internet.

Police said the $100 bills were used at several businesses downtown. The person who used the bills didn’t know they were counterfeit, so no arrest was made. Police said the bills have also been used at several post offices in Colorado Springs.

Secret Service agents told police the bills are being used in cities across the United States.

If you come across one of these bills, you’re asked to call police at 719-444-7000.