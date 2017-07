WASHINGTON — A total 1,012 suspected child predators from more than 40 states were arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces during a two-month nationwide operation.

This follows an investigation of more than 69,000 cases, according to the Office of Juvenile and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP).

The arrests marked the end of Operation Broken Heart, a coordinated investigative operation to intensify efforts to identify and arrest suspected child sexual predators during April and May 2017.

Funded through OJJDP grants, the 61 ICAC Task Forces comprise more than 4,500 federal, state and local, and tribal law enforcement agencies that participated in the operation.

In Colorado, 150 investigations were conducted over the two-month period, and 48 arrests were made.

The operation targeted suspects who:

Possess, manufacture and distribute child pornography Engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes Engage in the commercial sexual exploitation or prostitution of children Engage in child sex tourism — traveling abroad for the purpose of sexually abusing children in other countries

Operation Broken Heart was first conducted in 2014.

OJJDP launched the ICAC Task Force Program in 1998 to help federal, state and local law enforcement agencies enhance their investigative responses to offenders who use the Internet, online communication systems or computer technology to exploit children.

>> Click here to learn more about the ICAC Task Force.