COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heavy rain like that of Tuesday is a concern for some locals who have memories of severe flooding that moved landscaping, cars and a ton of debris last summer.

With the help of grants, the city has invested about $30 million in storm water management. The goal is to prevent neighborhoods from getting flooded.

One such example is August of last year where debris built up so much that the retention pond couldn’t handle it and rain rushed through the street washing away anything in its path.

Rob Bailey lives just down the hill from the Alpine Autism Center in west Colorado Springs. He was here when the major flooding hit that facility and his neighborhood.

“Ever since then every time it rains … we are running to the front window to just look out, and making sure everything is still standing the way it should be,” said Bailey. “It definitely changes your mentality and outlook on everything.”

“The city has built a large number of basins intended to capture water, capture the debris and sediment and slow it down,” said Richard Mulledy, Water Resources Engineering Services Manager for the City of Colorado Springs.

This includes the retention pond near the Waldo Canyon Burn scar area, but those ponds take a lot of upkeep.

“This is infrastructure it is always deterioration every day it deteriorate because it gets older and older,” said Mulledy.

Bailey said since all the work was completed at the beginning of this year, he’s noticed a huge change.

“It’s rained pretty hard, since they’ve done all the work and we’ve had absolutely no problem. So we are thankful for all of that,” said Bailey.

City officials said they are planning to build another detention pond above Garden of the Gods starting at the end of this year.