LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A local business is cleaning up the mess left behind by vandals who managed to break the front doors and flee the scene.

The president of Kryptane Systems called police to report the break-in, but while he was taking a look at surveillance video, he saw something peculiar.

A gang of goats was responsible for the shattered front doors of the business.

“For 20 minutes he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it, and then he left and came back and decided to break the other side too. I don’t know why. That was just to be mean I guess,” Greg Cappert, an engineer for the company, told KDVR.

It’s suspected the gang of goats fled to a nearby farm about a block away.

“Yeah, they’re still out there somewhere, so protect your doors everyone,” said Cappert.

