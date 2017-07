DENVER — Frontier Airlines is adding 21 new cities to its network–and all of them will be accessible from Denver International Airport.

The airline made the announcement Tuesday. Tickets are on sale now for service to the following cities, which starts in October:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ontario, California

Palm Springs, California

Reno, Nevada

San Jose, California

Tickets will go on sale soon for service to the following cities, which starts in spring 2018:

Boise, Idaho

Buffalo, New York

Calgary, Alberta

Charleston, South Carolina

El Paso, Texas

Fargo, North Dakota

Fresno, California

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Jacksonville, Florida

Little Rock, Arkansas

Louisville, Kentucky

Pensacola, Florida

Spokane, Washington

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The airline is offering introductory fares for specific days in select markets if you book by 10 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday. Tap here for more information.