COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s four female Canada lynx kittens will officially move into their Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit on Wednesday, according to Zoo officials.

The kittens, born to mom Migina and dad Kajika, have been with their mother in an off-exhibit area since their birth on May 6.

Zoo officials say the lynx kittens are showing goods signs signaling they’re ready to be together in their public exhibit, such as “sniffing each other’s paws and rubbing up against the mesh.” Officials say they’re also good at vocalizing back and forth to each other, as well as their dad.

Just last month, the lynx kittens were caught on camera playing and enjoying the outdoors.

For added excitement, the kittens now officially have names! Employees at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo voted for names based on famous Colorado ghost towns, since lynx are often called “ghost cats” due to their elusive, nearly-noiseless nature thanks to heavily-padded paws and light frames.

The names of the kittens will be announced on the Zoo’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, and we’ll also post them this story. Stay tuned!