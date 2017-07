COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A Colorado Springs woman is breathing a sigh of relief after a priceless item stolen from her front yard last winter is back home.

“Knowing the story behind it, she needed it back,” said “Sally”, who didn’t want FOX21 to use her first name.

When Sally and her husband purchased a storage unit last week, they never imaged what was inside.

“[We] Discovered that is was somebody’s special gift,” said Sally.

That special gift was a 200-pound bronze bird bath.

“Knowing that it turned out to be something that meant a lot to somebody giving it back was the only thought we had,” said Sally.

The bird bath was a gift to Melinda Poland’s father as a way to keep her mother’s memory alive. Melinda’s mother was killed in a car crash 15 years ago.

FOX21 spoke with Melinda back in December.

“There’s value and sentimental feelings attached to those things, it’s not always about the money,” said Melinda.

Sally says she remembers seeing the story on FOX21 and found the story online.

That’s when she contacted Melinda.

“She was on the other end and she was crying and I tried describing it to her and give her the name that was on it and she said that may be it,” said Sally.

And it was — a special gift back where it belongs.