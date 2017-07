COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are reminding everyone, especially children, to stay away from banks of streams during heavy rains after they responded to a report of a possible water rescue Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to the area of E. Fountain and S. Academy Boulevards after reports of a possible water rescue involving two children.

According to officials, the caller reported seeing one child in the water, who was able to get out on his/her own.

Authorities say they contacted two children and both are safe.

Reporting party states that only one child into the water they did visualize the child self extricating did make contact both children safe pic.twitter.com/vZVnAojeLS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 19, 2017