FOUNTAIN, Colo. — An open house to update residents on drinking water issues in the Security, Widefield and Fountain area will be held next week.

Federal, state, county and local agencies will host the open house Tuesday, July 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Janitell Junior High School located at 7635 Fountain Mesa Road.

The open house will update residents about ongoing efforts to identify and address two perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) — in drinking water sources in the affected areas.

Experts from the Air Force, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, El Paso County Public Health and more will be present to answer questions.

For more information, you can call any of the following numbers:

EPA: 303-312-6077

AFCEC Public Affairs: 210-925-0956

Peterson Air Force Base: 719-556-5185

CDPHE: 303-692-6351

El Paso County Public Health: 719-575-8985