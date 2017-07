COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local yoga instructor is combining yoga with drinking beer.

Melanie Kuhn-Reynolds is the owner and instructor of Yoga & Brews, a weekly yoga class focused on bringing yoga to the beer loving community and yogis alike.

The classes last roughly 75 minutes and are just $15, which includes a beer at the end of class.

Kuhn-Reynolds teaches classes at Gold Camp Brewing, Phantom Canyon and Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort.

For more information on Yoga & Brews, follow Kuhn-Reynolds’ Facebook page for the latest.