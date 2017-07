COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after they crashed a stolen SUV and then led officers on a chase in eastern Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., they tried to stop the SUV, which has been reported stolen out of Lone Tree, in the area of Academy Boulevard and Village Road South. The driver refused to stop, and led officers on a chase to the intersection of North Carefree Circle and West Carefree Circle, where he crashed into a curb.

After the crash, several people got out of the SUV and ran, according to police. Two of them, 20-year-old Andrew Thomas and 18-year-old E’majin Willis-Tejan, were arrested on charges related to the stolen SUV. Police said both suspects also had unrelated warrants for their arrest.