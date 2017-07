DENVER, Colo. — A job fair for the for the cannabis industry drew thousands of people to Denver over the weekend.

Last year, more than 2,000 people showed up for what they call the world’s largest Cannabis Career Fair.

This year, it was held in a larger venue since event organizers expected as many as 5,000 people looking for jobs.

Right now, there are 122,000 people employed in the industry. By 2020, that number’s expected to grow to 250,000.