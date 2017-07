COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect in the murder of a Colorado Springs auto shop owner has been arrested in Minnesota, according to police.

Full Throttle Auto Service owner George Maldonado was murdered in a robbery at his shop on North Chelton Road on July 13. Police identified the suspect as Derrick Davis, 59. A warrant for his arrest was issued Saturday.

Authorities found and arrested Davis in Bloomington, Minnesota, according to police. He is charged with first-degree murder. No mugshot of Davis was immediately available.

