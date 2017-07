MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo — A multi-million dollar project to help with Manitou Springs parking is underway.

By fall of 2018, the Wichita Parking Lot, right next to the Stagecoach Inn, will be converted into a parking garage.

The three-story garage will hold 228 spaces — that’s more than double the 86 available now.

The Manitou Springs Metropolitan Parking District is behind the project and hopes to have the garage open by spring 2019.

It’s something Manitou Springs Parking Ambassador Tracy Shogren says is much-needed, especially during the summer months when parking can feel impossible.

“Definitely as a local, you manage how you’re going to navigate, you walk more, you know the back roads and I just try to avoid Manitou Avenue,” said Shogren.

Even though there will be more spaces for visitors, some of those that live in the area aren’t happy.

“There are a couple of the neighbors that are concerned with what it’s going to look like and you know not particularly happy about a taller parking lot to look at,” said Randy Hodges, Chairman of the Manitou Springs Metropolitan Parking District.

There are other concerns too, like where people will park once the parking lot is under construction.

Project developers say there will be growing pains and are asking everyone to be patient while construction is underway.

Developers tell FOX21 the garage is funded in part by paid parking revenue in Manitou, along with bonds.