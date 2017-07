COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– If your commute involves the 8th Street and US 24 intersection, some big changes are about to take place.

The changes are all part of the $113 million improvement project crews have been working on for two years now.

The changes involve the reconstructed 8th Street and US 24 intersection.

“It is a congested intersection,” said Dave Watt, CDOT Project Manager.

If you’ve traveled on US 24 near 8th street lately, you already know how congested it has been.

“Particularly at the 8th Street/24 intersection,” said Watt.

The men and women in orange have been a permanent figure in that area for the past two years, but they’re about to complete a big project milestone.

“The idea behind this additional requested element that Kramer provided, was to bypass traffic and improve the operations of US 24 and 8th Street intersection,” explains Watt.

Starting this week, a new quadrant, or side road, will open that will take drivers from 8th Street to US 24.

If you’re traveling north on 8th Street and want to get onto US 24, you’ll take the new quadrant.

If you’re heading west on US 24 and want to get onto 8th Street, you’ll take that same road.

“We’re anticipating a 20 percent increase in capacity on the weekday traffic and a 40 percent increase in travel past the improvements on the weekends,” said Watt.

Rain last week delayed the opening, but crews are working to get those signs up so traffic can get used to their new normal.

The rest of the improvement project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.