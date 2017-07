COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary Tuesday, July 18 by offering pancakes for 59 cents.

Time flies when you're eating pancakes! TOMORROW, 59¢ short stacks!!! 7AM – 7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person. pic.twitter.com/LSUNwEhUJo — IHOP (@IHOP) July 17, 2017

The deal applies from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a short stack of three buttermilk pancakes at participating locations nationwide.

>> Click here to find an IHOP near you.

The offer is good only for dine-in and is limited to one per person.

The first IHOP opened in Los Angeles in 1958. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to over 1,600 locations around the world.