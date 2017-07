COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 is once again teaming up with Operation Back to School to help local children get the school supplies they need through the Stuff the Bus program.

We’re asking viewers to help us Stuff the Bus with the following school supplies:

1-inch to 2-inch three-ring binders

Binder dividers

Basic calculators

Scientific (not graphing) calculators

Colored pencil sets in basic colors

Compasses

Marble-cover composition notebooks

Dictionary and thesaurus combinations

Dry erase markers

Two-pocket folders, with and without prongs

Flash drives

Washable glue

Highlighters

Narrow and broad tip washable marker sets in classic colors

Wide and college ruled paper

#2 pencils

Pencil sharpeners

Black and blue pens

Pink erasers

Protractors

12-inch plastic rulers

Small pointed and blunt-tipped scissors

One-subject spiral notebooks

Supply boxes

Watercolor sets in basic colors

Drop off your donation at any of the 22 Colorado Springs Fire Department stations, or at Louie’s Pizza. If you donate at least $5 worth of items at Louie’s Pizza, you’ll instantly receive a free order of garlic bread or, if you donate between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, a free lunchtime slice of pizza.

>> List of Colorado Springs Fire Department stations

>> List of Louie’s Pizza locations