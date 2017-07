COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is facing multiple charges after he used the internet to lure a 13-year-old victim, according to police.

Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Malcolm Goings, was arrested Sunday afternoon on West Dale Street. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, and sexual assault on a child.

Police said the victim is safe and with parents.