ATLANTA — It’s all in the family — at least, it is in three cities that are getting a taste of something new at Chick-fil-A!

Starting Monday, folks in Greensboro, Phoenix and San Antonio now get the chance to order “Family Style Meals” from Chick-fil-A.

According to the company, it’s a meal kit designed by parents who worked directly with Chick-fil-A to make an easier way to get meals-to-go.

The Family Style Meal includes:

One entree (Chicken Strips, Nuggets, Original or Grilled Chicken Breasts)

Two shareable sides (Mac & Cheese, Bacon and Baked Beans, Waffle Potato Chips, Fruit Cup, Side Salad)

Eight mini rolls

Chick-fil-A says this will serve four people, but you can add more entrees and sides if you’d like.

Company officials say the Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans and Waffle Potato Chips are being tested as individual sides that may be added to the menu if they do well with customers.

Would you like to see Family Style Meals, or the new sides, in southern Colorado?