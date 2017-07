BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Black Forest Fire Rescue invited the community out to the station Saturday for a barbecue and meet and greet with the crew.

Every summer for the past 10 years or so, the department has hosted an open house where residents can meet firefighters, the wildland team, and search and rescue. It’s a great opportunity to learn about mitigation efforts and ways to keep your family safe.

“It’s great to have folks come out here, learn about the help that we can offer to the community in terms of helping property owners know how to cut their trees back and still preserve the beauty of the forest, and then have them just meet the guys and have them know that the men and women that are here as employees and volunteers really make this department shine in El Paso County,” spokeswoman Alyssa McClurg said.

McClurg said keeping your property mitigated also helps with safety for firefighters, because it makes it easier for them to get in and fight the fire.