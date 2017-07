DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help locating a missing teen with special needs who was last seen in the Roxborough area of Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Devan Romero was reported missing around noon Monday.

Officials say Romero took the family car and does not have a driver’s license. The car was found in Jefferson County, but Romero is still missing.

Romero is described as a White man, 5’10”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7505.