COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 9-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and N. Powers Boulevard last Friday.

According to police, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when it attempted a left turn onto southbound N. Powers Boulevard. It was hit by a Lincoln SUV traveling northbound on Highway 83.

Four people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The 9-year-old, a passenger in the Ford Fusion, died Saturday, July 15. Police say the child was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is continuing, but police say high speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this crash.

This is the 17th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2017. At this time last year, there were 16.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867