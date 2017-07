COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a sexual assault and kidnapping last December.

The two suspects sought are 28-year-old Manuel Jose Menendez Jr. of Fountain and 35-year-old Jeramie Marrero of Florida. Both are wanted on felony arrest warrants for Sexual Assault, Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor relating to the investigation.

Menendez Jr. is described as a Hispanic man, 5’7″, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in the Colorado Springs or Fountain area.

Marrero is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, with black hair. Police do not know his location but say he has ties to Colorado Springs and Florida.

The incident happened December 8, 2016 in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue. According to police, a woman and girl were found at the scene and both were medically treated at a local hospital. Officers determined the woman had been sexually assaulted.

Police arrested 33-year-old Joel Rodriguez of Colorado Springs for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor on June 30.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.