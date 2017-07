WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A Veteran’s Memorial Fountain was vandalized, torn down and replaced by a public toilet. Now a group of people in Woodland Park are saying enough is enough.

(LCpl) Eric V. Dickson was the only Teller County causality during the Vietnam War.

Right now, just a plaque stands for him at Avenue of the Flags or Lions Park, which is at the corner of Highways 24 and 67.

Community members are hoping to convince City Council to place a life size bronze statue and the existing plaque in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park.

They say the place where its at now, is too clogged by traffic and parking is a nightmare.

(LCpl) Dickson graduated from Woodland Park High School and was always respectful to the community, that’s why a group of seven people formed the ‘Eric V. Dickson Memorial Project.’

“He was class President, he was on the athletic teams, he helped out so many in the community — that for him to have had his memorial vandalized then essentially tossed away by the City, is just not appropriate,” said Timothy McMillin Sr., Committee Member for the Eric V. Dickson Memorial Project.

The group’s goal is to raise $60,000 dollars by next March, so they can dedicate the Memorial on March 29, 2018.

They say the day is extra special, because not only is it National Vietnam Veterans Day, but also the 50th anniversary of (LCpl) Dickson’s passing.

“We want Eric to be memorialized as he should be. He is a true hero, he lives on here in Teller County and Woodland Park today, he’s a symbol for our veterans,” said McMillin Sr.

While the group has already received some donations from the community, a popular Woodland Park business is also helping out. Owners of the historic Ute Inn are donating ¢25 cents for every beer sold to the project.

“To be able to do something for the Community and help remember those who served our Country, that’s what it’s all about,” said U.S. Army (Ret.) Elijah Murphy, Co-Owner of the Ute Inn in Woodland Park.

Project members say they’ll continue the Memorial fund even after it’s built, to help other Teller County Veterans.

“Because his Memorial was originally constructed and then vandalized and removed, the continuation of the fund and supporting and helping Veterans is a way to make sure that never happens again,” said McMillin Sr.

The group says, they’ll need a third of the money, or $20,000 dollars by August 10th, so the Artist can start working.

If you’d like to donate to the cause the group has set-up a donation account. All you have to do is send or take money into any Colorado Ent Credit Union and specify you want to donate to the Eric V. Dickson Memorial Project.