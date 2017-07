COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating an armed robbery overnight in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 12:25 a.m. in the area of Bula Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Police say the victim was sitting under the bridge when he was approached by two suspects and was forced to hand over his belongings at gunpoint.

The victim was able to run away to a home in the area and call police.

Authorities say the victim sustained minor injuries.

Police searched the area for the suspects but they were not located. The investigation is ongoing.