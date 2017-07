PEYTON, Colo. — Officials say a sudden severe wind gust from an approaching storm may have caused a plane to veer off the runway and hit a culvert before catching fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at Meadow Lake Airport located at 12850 E. Highway 24.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the plane was on a take-off run when the plane veered off the runaway and hit a culvert. The plane then spun around and caught fire, according to authorities.

The pilot and passenger were able to exit the plane and were not injured. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Authorities say the pilot was authorized to remove the wreckage.

Representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board and the Denver Flight Standards District Office were notified but determined they would not respond to conduct a further investigation.