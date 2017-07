AURORA, Colo. — Amazon is now hiring and looking to fill 1,000 full-time positions at its new fulfillment center scheduled to open later this summer in Aurora.

The company is looking for employees to pick, pack and ship larger-sized items like sporting equipment, musical instruments and furniture.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Amazon offers health care benefits starting from day one, as well as an employee discount, performance-based bonuses, 401(k) and company stock options.

The company also offers full-time employees help paying for tuition for courses in high-demand fields, even if the skills are not relevant to jobs at the company.

The 1-million-square-foot facility is located on East 19th Avenue north of Interstate 70/E-470 junction.

>> Click here to see the online application and view jobs available.

In June, Amazon announced the construction of another facility in Thornton that will handle smaller items. That facility will create more than 1,500 full-time positions.