COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s National Ice Cream Day!

But what flavors are the most popular?

The folks at Twitter released some exclusive numbers to The Daily Meal, with results based on which ice cream flavors have gotten the most Twitter mentions in each state over the past year.

Coming in at first place was chocolate, then vanilla at second. The third place flavor varied in each state, with cookie dough, strawberry and chocolate chip as the main contenders.

Colorado, along with 32 other states, voted for cookie dough in the third place category, according to the results.

