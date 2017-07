TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman was killed in a single-car crash south of Divide Saturday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, 50-year-old Sherry Carias was traveling southbound on Highway 67 when she entered a curve at a high rate of speed. Her car, a Ford Explorer, began rotating and went off the right side of the road before going airborne for around 27 feet, officials said.

Troopers say the car continued southbound, colliding with a barbed wire fence and rolling two times before coming to rest. Carias was ejected from her car.

Carias was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Right now authorities say excessive speed is the contributing factor in this crash. Alcohol and drug use is being investigated, pending toxicology results.

The investigation is ongoing.