COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A missing 2-year-old from Tennessee who was last seen in April could be in Colorado Springs, according to the Bledsoe County Sheriff Department.

Authorities say 2-year-old Jeremiah Frazier is possibly with his mother, Gracie. He was last seen April 19.

“We have got some new information that indicates that Jeremiah may be in Colorado around the Colorado Springs area,” said Sgt. George Hodge with the Bledsoe County Sheriff Department.

Jeremiah’s mother is wanted on felony charges from surrounding counties in Tennessee, according to Hodge.

Jeremiah is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Jeremiah or his mother, you are urged to contact the Bledsoe County Sheriff Department at 423-447-2197 ext. 103 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.