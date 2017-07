NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A dying Army veteran has one last wish — a call or text from you.

In a Facebook post to the Arizona Veterans Forum that has since gone viral, a family friend shared a photo of Lee Hernandez and asked anyone with a few minutes to spare to use that time to brighten Lee’s day.

“There is an Army veteran, Lee, who currently has hospice in his home. I do not know all the details, but what I do know is his wife told me he asked [her] to hold his phone and when she asked why he said ‘in case someone calls.'”

But two hours later, no one had called.

“I guess no one wants to talk to me,” he told his wife.

The Facebook post has since inspired many to reach out to Lee and let them know he’s in their thoughts.

Lee has lost his vision, but his wife reads the text messages aloud to him.

If you’d like to reach out and send Lee a text or give him a call, his number is 210-632-6778.