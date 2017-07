FLORENCE, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help locating a truck in connection with an attempted child abduction Saturday.

The truck is described as a clean, candy apple red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with an extended cab. The truck has black rims.

According to the Florence Police Department, the driver of the truck attempted to lure a 4-year-old boy into the truck Saturday around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 3rd Street in Florence.

Additionally, police say the truck has also been recognized by children at parks in Florence.

The driver is reported to be a Hispanic man, around 50 to 60-years-old, 5’7″, 200 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Police say he spoke English but had a Spanish accent.

If you have any information, contact Detective Wold with the Florence Police Department at 719-784-3411 or call 911.