PUEBLO, Colo. — The second annual Pints for Painted Dogs fundraiser will be held Thursday, August 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brues Alehouse on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

Hosted by the Southern Colorado Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers, the event will feature special guest speaker Wilton Nsimango, who works with the Painted Dog Protection Initiative, one of the top conservation organizations in Africa specializing in rehabilitation and release, threat prevention and education of Painted Dogs.

Tickets to the event are $35 per person and includes dinner, souvenir glass, a free beer and admission.

There will also be a silent auction and trivia where fabulous prizes will be up for grabs.

All proceeds of the event will go to support PDPI.

Spaces is limited. To register, email SoCoAAZK@gmail.com.

Painted Dogs, also known as African Wild Dogs, are unique to Africa and are among the continent’s most endangered species. Right now it’s estimated that less than 7,000 of them remain in the wild, according to Painted Dog Conservation.

