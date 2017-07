COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Since opening in 2011, Pikes Peak Brewing Co. has made it a priority to support the community that helps support its business.

Proceeds from seasonal beers on tap help support organizations that make the Pikes Peak region a beautiful place to live.

FOX21’s Lauren McDonald sits down with Chris Wright, founder and owner of Pikes Peak Brewing Co., to celebrate Colorado craft beer and talk about some special community events.