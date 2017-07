COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New York-based Marathon Enterprises Inc. has recalled nearly 7.2 million pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Officials say the problem was discovered July 10 after multiple complaints came in through the FSIS hotline stating pieces of bone were found in the hot dog product.

The recalled beef and pork hot dog and sausage products were produced between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017 and were sold under the following brands:

Sabrett

Papaya King

1906 Premium

Western Beef

Stew Leonard’s

>> Click here to see product labels.

The recalled products bear establishment number EST. 8854 inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide.

>> Click here to see a full list of all the recalled products.

At this time there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consuming this project. There have been no additional injuries or illnesses reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them and throw them away or return to the store.

If you have any questions, contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.