COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a man who threw his 2-year-old cousin onto a busy Colorado Springs road Friday night.

Police responded to multiple calls just after 9 p.m. reporting a man throwing a small child onto Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

Drivers were able to avoid hitting the 2-year-old boy.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Bryant Hickcox. He was arrested for attempted murder and related charges.