FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson and the Armed Services Blood Program will host a blood drive to support troops in the U.S. and overseas.

The blood drive will be held Monday, August 7 through Wednesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center on post.

There’s no pre-registration for the event. If you’d like to donate, you can sign up upon arrival at the event center. Donations will go by a first come, first serve list.

>> Click here to learn more about the Armed Services Blood Program.