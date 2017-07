COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A two-car crash Friday night sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and N. Powers Boulevard.

Police say a Ford sedan was traveling west on Highway 83 and turned south on N. Powers when it was hit by a Lincoln SUV traveling east on Highway 83.

The current conditions of the four people are not known at this time.