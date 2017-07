PUEBLO, Colo. — A heads up for those of you in Pueblo County!



Starting Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 23, there will be extra patrol deputies out enforcing the seatbelt law and issuing citations for drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt.

In Colorado, seatbelts are mandatory for all drivers and front seat passengers. Fines can range from a minimum of $65 for an adult to $82 if a child is not restrained.

During the Click It or Ticket campaign there will be no warnings issued for seatbelt violations.

