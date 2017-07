DENVER, Colo. — Looking for a job in the cannabis industry?

The Colorado Cannabis Career Fair, hosted by Vangst Talent Network, will be held Sunday, July 16 from noon to 5 p.m. at Mile High Station located at 2027 Old West Colfax Avenue.

Over 50 companies are hiring positions including:

Cultivation, Extraction / Lab Staff

Retail

Management

Finance

Sales

Customer Success

IT/ Development

HR / Marketing

Some companies attending include:

The Farm

Leafly

Verde Natural

Native Roots

Silver Stem

Sweet Leaf

Representatives from Servicios de La Raza will be onsite at the Marijuana Industry Group booth to talk offer solutions for adults looking for employment opportunities, including free job skills training programs; WAGEES, a program that offers re-entry services, adult job development and transportation assistance; and VISTAS, which focuses on domestic violence and general crime victims, safety planning and legal advocacy

>> Click here to register and buy tickets.

Admission is $9.99, but you can use coupon code “DIVERSITY” for free admission.

Adult applicants are welcome. A valid photo ID is required.