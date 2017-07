Alfredo Angelo Bridal stores across the country have permanently closed their doors, leaving many brides without dresses.

The company reportedly filed for bankruptcy and has not posted any information about the store closures on its website or official social media accounts.

A bride-to-be in Sunrise, Florida reacted to the abrupt news.

“I want answers. I want to know if I am going to receive my dress, if I am going to receive my down payment back, or what. Because it is now the middle of July. I am getting married in November. To find another dress right now, it’s crunch time. Answers for the both of us is what we would like,” said Angela Peterson.

Alfred Angelo had more than 60 stores across the country. There are 9 authorized retailers in Colorado.

FOX21 reached out to Bonnie Gowns, an authorized Alfred Angelo retailer in Denver, and they confirmed no future orders can be placed for the line.

David’s Bridal is offering to help by giving a discount to anyone who purchased wedding or bridesmaid dresses from Alfred Angelo and didn’t receive them.

All you have to do is set up an appointment with a David’s Bridal location near you and bring in your Alfred Angelo receipt. You’ll receive 30 percent off wedding dresses and 20 percent off bridesmaid dresses.