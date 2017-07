STATEWIDE — Fourth of July celebrations led to quite a few citations throughout Colorado.

A total 381 impaired drivers were arrested during the Fourth of July heightened DUI enforcement from June 30 to July 5 — that’s an increase from the 318 citations during last year’s enforcement.

A total 109 agencies participated in the DUI enforcement. Colorado Springs recorded the most arrests at 32, followed by Greeley with 28 and Denver with 24.

The Heat Is On DUI enforcement returns for the Labor Day crackdown from August 18 to September 5.