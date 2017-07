COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near S. Parkside Drive.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a disturbance. The victim was shot in the hand and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Martinez, was still at the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

There were no other reported injuries.