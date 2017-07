SHERIDAN LAKE, Colo. — Two people were injured when a semi crashed into a pickup truck on Highway 385 in Kiowa County Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 385 just north of Highway 96 in Sheridan Lake. A semi was headed southbound when the driver missed a curve, went into the northbound lane, and hit the driver’s side of a pickup truck that was headed northbound.

Troopers said the semi went off the road and stopped with the back of its trailer blocking the northbound lane of the highway. The pickup truck went off the road and hit a shed before stopping.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were flown to a Denver hospital to be treated for their injuries. They were identified as 61-year-old Jesus Bocanegra Villanueva and 59-year-old Maria Alicia Bocanegra, both of Holyoke, Colorado. Troopers said both were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the semi, 31-year-old Jose Bosch of Allen, Texas, was also wearing his seatbelt, according to troopers. He was not injured.

Troopers said the speed of the semi was a factor in the crash.